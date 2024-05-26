AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-26

Mining sector: Chinese firm assured of investment facilitation

NNI Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) apex committee on Saturday assured a Chinese firm of providing facilitation for investment in the mining sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, attended by the four chief ministers, information minister, finance minister, interior minister and defence minister. The committee expressed interest in increasing investment in the mining and minerals sector during a briefing on Pakistan’s mining sector.

Participants were also informed about additional investment plans. The briefing also covered the matter in line with fool-proof security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan. It was said that China had invested over $65 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

Mineral, mining sector: Chinese firm MCC keen to increase investment

The meeting focused on prioritized sectors, including mining, minerals, IT, and agriculture, and engaged in discussions with delegations from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Japan, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and other countries.

Earlier, the Prime Minister House had accepted the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and invited Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Gandapur had accepted to attend the key huddle.

Expressing his gratitude, Gandapur affirmed his attendance at the meeting, emphasising the importance of KP’s participation in endorsing projects crucial for the region’s prosperity. “I will definitely attend the meeting,” he assured.

Before the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir held one-on-one meeting at the PM House discussing a range of issues including country’s security.

The prime minister and the army chief also deliberated upon the SIFC efficacy and investment-related issues, sources said.

Shehbaz welcomed General Asim Munir upon his arrival at the PM House to attend the SIFC Apex Committee meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif mining sector SIFC

Comments

200 characters

Mining sector: Chinese firm assured of investment facilitation

Federation, provinces on one page for development: Tarar

Govt decides to do away with subsidised gas for fertilizer industry

‘Skimmed & Instant Milk Powder’ New customs values on import of milk products fixed

Budget proposals: OICCI calls for abolishing advance tax on telecom subscribers

Track and trace system: Govt hasn’t lost even a single penny due to delay in implementation?

Pending service appeals: SC asks SHC, Service Tribunal to formulate standing instructions to ‘settle down a reasonable timeline’

Orders of President, Cabinet Division ignored: FBR still filing petitions against FTO

More than one in four Syrians ‘extremely poor’: World Bank

Major step taken to boost Pakistan-Iran bilateral trade

Read more stories