Mining sector: Chinese firm assured of investment facilitation

ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) apex committee on Saturday assured a Chinese firm of providing facilitation for investment in the mining sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, attended by the four chief ministers, information minister, finance minister, interior minister and defence minister. The committee expressed interest in increasing investment in the mining and minerals sector during a briefing on Pakistan’s mining sector.

Participants were also informed about additional investment plans. The briefing also covered the matter in line with fool-proof security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan. It was said that China had invested over $65 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

Mineral, mining sector: Chinese firm MCC keen to increase investment

The meeting focused on prioritized sectors, including mining, minerals, IT, and agriculture, and engaged in discussions with delegations from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Japan, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and other countries.

Earlier, the Prime Minister House had accepted the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and invited Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Gandapur had accepted to attend the key huddle.

Expressing his gratitude, Gandapur affirmed his attendance at the meeting, emphasising the importance of KP’s participation in endorsing projects crucial for the region’s prosperity. “I will definitely attend the meeting,” he assured.

Before the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir held one-on-one meeting at the PM House discussing a range of issues including country’s security.

The prime minister and the army chief also deliberated upon the SIFC efficacy and investment-related issues, sources said.

Shehbaz welcomed General Asim Munir upon his arrival at the PM House to attend the SIFC Apex Committee meeting.