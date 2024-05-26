Major step taken to boost Pakistan-Iran bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have decided to open Taftan and Gabd borders 24/7 — a major step forward to promote bilateral trade and local businesses between the two neighbouring countries.

This was announced by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tippu in a statement on the social media platform, X. “A big step forward to promote business between Pakistan and Iran has decided to open Taftan and Gabd borders 24/7,” the ambassador said.

With this, he added that flow of goods between the two countries will hopefully witness a sharp rise and widen economic opportunities.

Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs: Trade volumes to be hiked to $10bn in 5 years

The idea to open these border crossings 24/7 was discussed during the visit by late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan in April this year in which the two sides pledged to enhance volume of bilateral trade to $10 billion in the next five years. Both border crossings will remain open day and night throughout the week.

Mirjawa border crossing is the most important border crossing between Iran and Pakistan.

The border crossing is located 12km from Mirjawa city and adjacent to Taftan city of Pakistan and 80km southeast of Zahedan, Iran. Mirjawah Pass also connects Iran with Pakistan and the subcontinent through a railway line.

During the visit of Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan on April 23rd, the two countries discussed the importance of peace and security along the common border as well as energy projects, among other issues.

