AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-26

Fight against smuggling: PM assures civil armed forces of full support

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would continue providing full support to the civil armed forces in the fight against smuggling.

According to Prime Minister Office (PMO), the premier stated this while presiding over an important meeting regarding the performance of the civil armed forces regarding anti-trafficking on Saturday. He directed to provide all possible facilities and equip the civil armed forces with modern equipment and technology

Prime Minister stated that for the first time in the history of the country there has been a substantial reduction in smuggling. He said that in the fight against smuggling, many officials have died and the whole nation salutes them for their sacrifices, adding that their efforts are benefiting the country's exchequer in billions of rupees.

The special participation of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was in the meeting. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, IGs FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, DG Rangers Punjab and Sindh, DG Pakistan Coast Guard and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif smuggling PMO General Syed Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

Fight against smuggling: PM assures civil armed forces of full support

Federation, provinces on one page for development: Tarar

Mining sector: Chinese firm assured of investment facilitation

Govt decides to do away with subsidised gas for fertilizer industry

‘Skimmed & Instant Milk Powder’ New customs values on import of milk products fixed

Budget proposals: OICCI calls for abolishing advance tax on telecom subscribers

Track and trace system: Govt hasn’t lost even a single penny due to delay in implementation?

Pending service appeals: SC asks SHC, Service Tribunal to formulate standing instructions to ‘settle down a reasonable timeline’

Orders of President, Cabinet Division ignored: FBR still filing petitions against FTO

More than one in four Syrians ‘extremely poor’: World Bank

Major step taken to boost Pakistan-Iran bilateral trade

Read more stories