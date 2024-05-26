Fight against smuggling: PM assures civil armed forces of full support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would continue providing full support to the civil armed forces in the fight against smuggling.

According to Prime Minister Office (PMO), the premier stated this while presiding over an important meeting regarding the performance of the civil armed forces regarding anti-trafficking on Saturday. He directed to provide all possible facilities and equip the civil armed forces with modern equipment and technology

Prime Minister stated that for the first time in the history of the country there has been a substantial reduction in smuggling. He said that in the fight against smuggling, many officials have died and the whole nation salutes them for their sacrifices, adding that their efforts are benefiting the country's exchequer in billions of rupees.

The special participation of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was in the meeting. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, IGs FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, DG Rangers Punjab and Sindh, DG Pakistan Coast Guard and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

