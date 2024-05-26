AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-26

Book on IT launched at LCCI

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

LAHORE: A unique book on IT, “Branding through Digital Marketing” was launched at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Kashif Anwar praised the author, Abdul Wahab, who is also the convener of the Lahore Chamber’s IT Infrastructure, Development, and Training Committee, for writing this book on the subject.

Kashif Anwar stated that there is immense potential in the IT sector in the country, and this book will provide comprehensive knowledge about digital marketing to the youth. The Lahore Chamber President mentioned that educated young people are currently worried about employment and jobs, and IT is the one sector that has the capacity to provide them with employment.

He noted that young people are currently looking to leave the country, but they should go abroad and send foreign exchange back to the country, without forgetting their homeland. Kashif Anwar highlighted that freelancers are facing significant challenges, the biggest being bringing dollars into the country. He urged the government to create more facilities for those who earn foreign exchange and bring it into the country to attract more dollars.

The Lahore Chamber President praised the author, Abdul Wahab, for his outstanding work in the IT Standing Committee at the Lahore Chamber. The Lahore Chamber organized the first-ever awards ceremony for freelancers in the country, in which Abdul Wahab and his team played a crucial role. The President extended his best wishes to him.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Wahab stated that the book will be very beneficial for young people entering the IT field, providing them with complete knowledge about digital marketing. He said the biggest issue for manufacturers in the country is that they have not put their products online and are not focusing on branding domestic products, partly due to a lack of information. However, this book will help address this and other similar issues. Mudassir Naeem, Imad Malik, Raja Waseem, and other participants also shared their thoughts on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

employment LCCI Kashif Anwar Abdul Wahab

Comments

200 characters

Book on IT launched at LCCI

Federation, provinces on one page for development: Tarar

Mining sector: Chinese firm assured of investment facilitation

Govt decides to do away with subsidised gas for fertilizer industry

‘Skimmed & Instant Milk Powder’ New customs values on import of milk products fixed

Budget proposals: OICCI calls for abolishing advance tax on telecom subscribers

Track and trace system: Govt hasn’t lost even a single penny due to delay in implementation?

Pending service appeals: SC asks SHC, Service Tribunal to formulate standing instructions to ‘settle down a reasonable timeline’

Orders of President, Cabinet Division ignored: FBR still filing petitions against FTO

More than one in four Syrians ‘extremely poor’: World Bank

Major step taken to boost Pakistan-Iran bilateral trade

Read more stories