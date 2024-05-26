AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-26

SECP holds session on Wealth management

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) and Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) on Saturday conducted an interactive session on “Building Wealth through Investment” in furtherance of its efforts to promote investor awareness and engagement.

The session was part of the two-day EconFest Islamabad event being held at the Gandhara Citizens’ Club Islamabad by Pakistan Institute of development Economics (PIDE).

The panellists for the session included Akif Saeed (Chairman SECP), chief executive officers of PSX and NCCPL, and a senior representative from CDC. The panellists emphasised the need to embrace financial literacy and make prudent investment for wealth accumulation over the longer horizon. They provided elaborate guidance on various investment instruments, in addition to describing the roles of their respective institutions are playing for the efficient and transparent functioning of the capital markets.

They also suggested visiting websites of their respective institutions to access various types of information.

