The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 25, 2024) and the forecast for Sunday (May 26, 2024)....
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 44-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 45-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 52-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 52-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 48-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 51-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 51-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:15 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
