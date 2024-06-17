AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Print Print 2024-06-17

Eidul Azha today

Muhammad Saleem Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

LAHORE: Eidul Adha to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS) is being celebrated by the faithful with religious fervour on Monday (today).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on June 17

Ulema, in their Eid sermons will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS). After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will offer sacrifice of animals to act upon the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Civic authorities of cities and towns have made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid.

The people will visit their near and dear ones to distribute meat and beef of the sacrificial animals.

This year, prices of sacrificial animals are too high and those having limited budget are making efforts to buy the animal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

