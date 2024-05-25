AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

  • FO spokesperson says Pakistan demands immediate and unconditional implementation of the latest orders of the ICJ as well as the previous orders
BR Web Desk Published 25 May, 2024 04:33pm

Pakistan has welcomed the additional provisional measures taken by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to cease its military offensive in Rafah, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan supports the application filed by South Africa before the ICJ against Israel under the 1948 Genocide Convention, in follow-up to which the Court announced additional provisional measures.

Palestinians optimistic but wary after recognition moves

As required by the latest ruling of ICJ, Israeli occupation authorities should keep the Rafah crossing open for unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance and ensure unimpeded access to the Gaza Strip of any commission of inquiry, fact-finding mission, or other investigative body mandated by the United Nations to investigate allegations of genocide.

The spokesperson said Pakistan demands immediate and unconditional implementation of the latest orders of the ICJ as well as the previous orders.

She called on the UN Security Council to play its role in ending Israel’s ongoing brutal military campaign across Gaza, allowing the unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance, taking effective measures to protect civilians in Gaza, and holding Israel accountable for its crimes.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinians for a viable, secure, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank earlier welcomed the decision by Spain, Ireland, and Norway to recognize the state of Palestine, but disagreed about its significance.

The Palestinian Authority says that 142 of the 193 UN member countries already recognise a Palestinian state.

ICJ Israeli Palestinian peace talks Gaza city of Rafah Ireland to recognize Palestine

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

Despite UN court orders to half offensive, Israel’s aggression continues in Rafah

Gold continues downtrend, sheds Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

K-Electric seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

Fuel prices likely to decline again

India’s massive election faces heatwave challenge in penultimate phase

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Read more stories