Sanat Initiative’s ‘Affordable Luxury II’ challenges dire economic milieu

Sanat Initiative recently opened the second iteration of ‘Affordable Luxury II’ this week, curated by artist Scheherezade Junejo, located within the Commune Artist Colony.

The first iteration took place in 2023 and was a “direct response to the beginning of the economic instability of the luxury market in Pakistan,” according to Sanat.

It proved popular as it offered affordable contemporary art which would otherwise be quite expensive.

This current iteration delves into the theme deeper, addressing the change in value of a fixed price.

‘The Lollipop War Series’ by Noman Siddiqui. Photo: Sanat Initiative

The art on display features several prominent artists in Pakistan such as Ayaz Jokhio, Moeen Faruqi, Ali Azmat, among others, which was also a topic of conversation at the exhibition.

This gallery’s vaulted roof and simple white walls lent itself to works and sculptures such as Ayaz Jokhio’s ‘Littered Landscape: Keekar’, portraying multiple landscapes cluttered with real junk.

This piece is a reflection of the pollution of natural environments by man-made waste. The work serves as a powerful reminder that the issue of pollution cannot be ignored, and art must reflect the harsh realities of the world we inhabit.

Another one of the standout pieces included ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’ by Maria Khan. This artwork shows a woman in a state of discomfort, trying to cover herself as the flowers around her lose their color and fall.

“You Complete Me’ series by Khalil Chishtee features religious texts incorporated into commercial products such as a clock or coat hangers. The purpose of this is to highlight how aspects such as religion which are supposed to bring meaning into our lives through a spiritual sense have been commercialized and hence, lose their meaning.

Another standout piece is the ‘The Lollipop War Series’ by Noman Siddiqui.

The work shows three lollipops each on separate canvases, upside down and smashed. These arresting sculptural works are each in radiant colours.

A fellow visitor at the gallery viewed it as highlighting the decay of innocence while others believed it represented the role wars play in ruining childhoods.

These are only a few of the many artworks present at this gallery and each are as though provoking and expressive as the next.

The exhibition continues till May 30, and the gallery is open from 12pm to 5pm for people to visit.