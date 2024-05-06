‘Beygumbano’ talks colonialism and capitalism at World Art Dubai 2024

Sparking “great curiosity” among art aficionados at World Art Dubai 2024, Pakistani artist Eemaan Bano Rahman lauded conversations spanning capitalism, colonialism and power structures that her works sparked among attendees.

Considered one of the Middle East’s largest retail fairs, World Art Dubai wrapped on Sunday, having displayed over 10,000 works from over 60 countries.

Practising under the brand ‘beygumbano’, Rahman cited how her subversively colourful and comical works sparked serious debate.

Eclectic and subversive: artist ‘beygumbano’ on the rise

“My art sparked great curiosity amongst visitors at World Art Dubai, who indulged in all sorts of conversations around power, capitalism, social hierarchies, colonialism and its effects on the world today,” Rahman told Business Recorder during an exclusive conversation.

“My works on subcontinental colonialism are provoking great conversations around history especially with the British expats here in Dubai.

“It’s been fascinating to hear so many different perspectives and observations coming from an international audience,” she added.

She cited Dubai as an excellent platform for galleries and artists from around the world to display their works through an eco-system of fairs and festivals.

“There is a great diversity in the MENA region which gives artists the liberty to interact with different communities and be continuously inspired by their interpretations.”

Rahman exhibited at the fair for the first time, having participated in pop-ups before. She also cited keen interest from Dubai, having already established a mix of clients.

“Dubai is obviously a much larger market than Pakistan,” she reasoned. “It felt like a natural step forward for me.

“The fair had a great mix of art collectors, curators, architects, interior decorators, demonstrating how the demand for art is ever-growing here, especially as the Middle East experiences exponential growth,” added Rahman.

Launching her brand in 2020, she has previously showcased her works in London, Singapore, Italy, US and Canada.

She has also produced her own line of clothing and crockery.

“At the moment, I am working on expanding my network and trying to find opportunities for collaboration in order to bring ‘beygumbano’ to the Middle East,” Rahman added.

She is also looking to exhibit at Al Serkal avenue in the near future, as well as participate in Dubai Design Week and Art Dubai.

Rahman added that her works stand out in the Middle East market due to her “unique expression” and the price point - her works are currently priced at AED1,500-4,000.

“For example, bringing the ‘Burka Women’ series to Dubai - a signature theme in my works - has been a great success with Arab women,” she explained.

“The fact that the Middle East is encouraging bringing art and design as a goal for potential economic development is providing great support for solo artists to claim their space here.”

Her own practice, too, has evolved, in anticipation of her expansion to the Middle East.

“I have experimented with embroidery - in order to highlight Pakistan’s handicraft industry - oil paint and 3D visual techniques for this exhibit,” said Rahman.

“Thematically, I’m drawn to the exploration of our subcontinental history, through a more modern lens while carving out a space for it in pop culture.”

Of her own development as a visual practitioner, Rahman is looking towards experimenting with commercial interior design projects and large-scale installations.

She is also diversifying her product range to appeal to different market segments.

Recently, she was also commissioned to create site-specific works for Ambiance Hotels and Resorts, based in Pakistan.

Last year, Rahman worked as a resident designer at Vista Alegre, a 200-year-old Portuguese porcelain company, collaborating on a porcelain gift set to be sold in Europe later this year.

“It was a great experience for me to have not just within the design unit but also in a production center.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024