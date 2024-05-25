AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Print 2024-05-25

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: Fuel prices are expected to go down again. The federal government is likely to announce a decrease in petrol prices by Rs4.50 per litre for the first half of June. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is also expected to fall by around Rs4 per litre.

The official announcement with the new prices will be made at midnight on May 31st, 2024.

These prices will be valid with effect from June 1, 2024. International oil prices have fallen significantly.

Petrol price slashed by Rs15.39, HSD’s by Rs7.88

As of May 24, 2024, they are down $1.68 per litre compared to two weeks ago, sitting at $96.19 per litre.

Diesel prices have also seen a decline in the global market, dropping by 83 cents to $98.40 per litre.

There is still some time before the final prices are set.

There are six more trading days before the next update, so the final price could be slightly different depending on how the global market and exchange rates behave.

The federal government is charging Rs60 per litre petroleum levy (PL) on both petro and HSD.

The rate of general sales tax (GST) will be applicable at zero.

The government has projected to collect Rs936 billion against a budgeted target of Rs869 billion.

