Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

KARACHI: K-Electric and the Sindh government Friday agreed to collaborate to address power supply and load shedding issues in Karachi.

A high-level meeting between CEO Moonis Alvi and Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah resulted in the formation of a joint committee to tackle public grievances, ensure timely bill payments, and develop strategies to minimise load shedding and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The CEO of K-Electric reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting Karachi’s residents during the heatwave, saying that uninterrupted power supply relies on prompt bill payments.

Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah assured his support in settling the Sindh government’s outstanding debt of over Rs9 billion.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig suggested a joint strategy to prevent electricity theft and ensure timely payments.

