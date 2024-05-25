AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Recorder Report Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 06:50am

KARACHI: K-Electric and the Sindh government Friday agreed to collaborate to address power supply and load shedding issues in Karachi.

A high-level meeting between CEO Moonis Alvi and Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah resulted in the formation of a joint committee to tackle public grievances, ensure timely bill payments, and develop strategies to minimise load shedding and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The CEO of K-Electric reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting Karachi’s residents during the heatwave, saying that uninterrupted power supply relies on prompt bill payments.

Sindh PA assails relentless power load-shedding across province

Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah assured his support in settling the Sindh government’s outstanding debt of over Rs9 billion.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig suggested a joint strategy to prevent electricity theft and ensure timely payments.

