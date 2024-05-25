Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Directorate of Post-Clearance Audit Karachi to withdraw illegal audit notices issued to the importers, causing unrest among importers community.

According to an order issued by the FTO on Friday, the instant complaint has been filed against the Directorate of Post-Clearance Audit (South), Karachi under Section 10(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance) regarding fishing and roving inquiry.

“The allegation of the complainant that Respondent Department (PCA Karachi) is acting contrary to law by conducting fishing and roving inquiry is found established,” FTO order said.

Customs detects Rs27.5bn tax ‘evasion’

In summary, the Complainant expressed grievances against the Directorate of Post-Clearance Audit, Karachi stating that an audit notice issued u/s 26A & 26B of the Act 1969 has been served to the Complainant, wherein, while alleging claiming exemption of duty/taxes without disclosing any fact, particulars of transactions including GD numbers, and notification or provision of law relating to alleged claim of exemption the record, documents and information of five years from 2019 to 2024 have been asked to produce merely shooting in the dark in the hope that they will be able to find out some material out of those documents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024