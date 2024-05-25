Ogra increases RLNG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday notified an increase in the price of RLNG on month-to-month basis with effect from May 1, 2024.

According to the OGRA’s notification, the price of RLNG at distribution stage of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) increased by 6.16 percent and by 6.49 percent for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) as compared with the previous month of April 2024.

The new price of RLNG has been fixed at $13.7440 per mmbtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $14.0506 per mmbtu for the consumers of SSGC.

The increase is recorded at $0.7978 per mmbtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $0.8559 per mmbtu for the consumers of SSGC.

The increase in RLNG prices is mainly due to an increase in DES price.

The calculation is based at 11 LNG cargos imported by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). Average DES cost for ten cargoes imported by PSO is worked out at $10.2950 per mmbtu and $10.3274 per mmbtu imported by PLL.

The UFG has been incorporated on a provisional basis at 0.38 percent in respect of transmission and 8.23 percent in respect of transmission and distribution for SNGPL.

The UFG has been incorporated on a provisional basis at 0.12 percent in respect of transmission and 14.36 percent in respect of transmission and distribution.

