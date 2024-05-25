AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-25

Ogra increases RLNG prices

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday notified an increase in the price of RLNG on month-to-month basis with effect from May 1, 2024.

According to the OGRA’s notification, the price of RLNG at distribution stage of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) increased by 6.16 percent and by 6.49 percent for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) as compared with the previous month of April 2024.

The new price of RLNG has been fixed at $13.7440 per mmbtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $14.0506 per mmbtu for the consumers of SSGC.

The increase is recorded at $0.7978 per mmbtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $0.8559 per mmbtu for the consumers of SSGC.

The increase in RLNG prices is mainly due to an increase in DES price.

The calculation is based at 11 LNG cargos imported by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). Average DES cost for ten cargoes imported by PSO is worked out at $10.2950 per mmbtu and $10.3274 per mmbtu imported by PLL.

The UFG has been incorporated on a provisional basis at 0.38 percent in respect of transmission and 8.23 percent in respect of transmission and distribution for SNGPL.

The UFG has been incorporated on a provisional basis at 0.12 percent in respect of transmission and 14.36 percent in respect of transmission and distribution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA SSGC SNGPL RLNG RLNG prices

Comments

200 characters

Ogra increases RLNG prices

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

KE seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Live court coverage: IHC asks TV channels to adhere to Pemra notification

Poverty levels have risen: study

Read more stories