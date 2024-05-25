AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-25

Asian currencies retreat as US rate cut bets dwindle

Reuters Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

BENGALURU: Most emerging Asian currencies and equities retreated on Friday as investors reassessed the timing of US monetary policy easing following robust economic data and hawkish Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht declined 0.3% each.

Equities in the Philippines declined as much as 1.1% and Malaysian stocks retreated 0.6%. Equities in Taiwan slipped 0.3%, a day after a tech-fuelled rally following AI chip leader Nvidia’s quarterly results which helped the benchmark hit a record high.

Stocks in South Korea were on track for their worst week in five.

Overnight data showed US business activity accelerated to the highest level in just over two years in May and manufacturers reported a surge in prices for a range of inputs, denting sentiment towards riskier Asian assets with the market expecting the Fed to keep rates higher for longer.

“For the year, markets are just pricing in 35 basis points (bps) cut compared to 44 bps cut a week ago,” said Christopher Wong, a FX strategist at OCBC.

Earlier this week, minutes from the Fed’s April 30-May 1 meeting indicated willingness from some officials to consider a rate hike to reign in inflation.

“The USD rate environment is undisputedly a key driver for sentiment in Asian markets,” said Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at OCBC.

“As long as the risk of Fed pivoting back to tightening is low, Asian markets shall be able to focus on domestic and idiosyncratic factors. The overall sentiment appears to be one that investors are convinced that peak Fed hawkishness has passed,” Cheung added.

Central banks in Asia such as the Bank Indonesia and Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged this week while the Philippine central bank hinted at cutting rates in August last week.

“Most Asian central banks shall be able to primarily focus on domestic factors when they decide on monetary policy, while currency valuation comes into play if there is a material impact on imported inflation,” Cheung said.

Asian currencies Malaysian ringgit Thai baht

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies retreat as US rate cut bets dwindle

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

KE seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Poverty levels have risen: study

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Live court coverage: IHC asks TV channels to adhere to Pemra notification

Read more stories