‘Hateful narrative’ against state institutions: Punjab cabinet approves legal action against IK & others

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet has granted an approval to undertake legal action against Imran Khan Niazi and others for building hateful narrative against the state institutions.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the 8th Provincial Cabinet meeting which also accorded an approval for the nomination of Ahmed Ali Khan as a Chief Executive Officer for Punjab Skills Development Fund along with two technical experts Tahir Masood and Sheikh Muhammad Masood for Ravi Urban Development Authority Board.

The cabinet approved to negotiate settlement with PAMCO and Iranian Company MMIC. Approval for the reconstitution of 12-member Cabinet Standing Committee for Universal Health Insurance was granted in the meeting. The cabinet granted an approval for the appointment of Asad Ullah for the post of CEO Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply & Sanitation. The formation of a Waste Management Company in Sargodha was approved.

The formation of Punjab Environment & Climate Change Endowment Fund Company was approved in the meeting. The cabinet granted an approval for the establishment of a company under the Companies Act 2017 for Punjab Environment Endowment Fund. Provision of financial assistance for the family members of PSP Police Officers who died during their period of service was granted approval in the meeting.

The cabinet accorded an approval for the appointment of Dr.Amjad for the post of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency and for the appointment of Dr. Talhat Naseer Pasha for the post of Director General Punjab Agriculture Food & Drugs Authority.

Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, concerned secretaries and other officers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024