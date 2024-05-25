PTI leaders step up criticism of establishment and govt, say won’t be cowed down

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Friday that the party would not bow down under any circumstance before what he called a “one-man” dictatorship as it would continue fighting for the supremacy of the constitution and uphold rule of law in the country.

Speaking at a presser, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan along with other PTI leaders Latif Khosa, Ali Muhammad, and others, the powerful quarters that have a history of “kicking out” elected prime ministers for the past 75 years, orchestrated the events of May 9 to eliminate PTI after all else failed.

Hasan said that under the pretext of May 09, PTI was subjected to fascism and brutalities, which has no place in a civilised society.

“If there had been a constitution and rule of law, I cannot even explain the treatment these people would have to face but in a country like ours might is right,” he added.

He severely criticised the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for demolishing PTI’s central secretariat in a late-night operation and sealing the premises for alleged violation of building bylaws.

He said that the puppet rulers who seized power through fraudulent elections were committing these shameful acts to prolong the one-man dictatorship in the country, which the nation would not allow under any circumstances.

He blamed the government for the demolition of the party’s central office, saying the “touts are busy in executing the dictations who brought them into power through poll rigging”.

“Let me make it clear that neither the PTI leadership nor the workers could be intimidated or petrified through such shameful acts as we’ve emerged as a stronger party during the last one year,” he added.

“The state tyranny and reign of terror unleashed on PTI during the last two years cannot dampen the courage and spirit of PTI leaders and workers…instead the state’s coercive measures have strengthened our resolve and commitment,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Khosa said the conspiracy to dismantle Pakistan’s largest political party was no more a secret and bulldozing and sealing its central office was continuation of the previous malicious scheme.

He said PTI Punjab office had already sealed and goods worth millions of rupees were stolen, besides detaining the owner of the building.

Khosa blasted the government for its onslaught on the judiciary in a bid to get favourable decisions, adding the puppet rulers and its handlers should be ashamed of themselves for discussing cases on the floor of the house that were being heard in the courts.

He vowed that PTI stands with the judiciary and judges like an iron wall and no one would be allowed to insult judges or undermine the judiciary no matter what.

He challenged those playing the role of “proxies” to go the masses so that they would get to know what their worth was amongst masses.

He also expressed optimism that the incarcerated party founding chairman Imran Khan would be allowed to appear in the court in person and the proceedings would be live telecasted.

Ali Muhammad Khan declared that demolishing political parties’ offices was tantamount to giving space to extremist elements, adding the youth should not be discouraged from taking part in politics.

