Pakistan

In unusual move, KP assembly presents FY25 budget before centre

BR Web Desk Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 08:05pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Aftab Alam Afridi on Friday presented the provincial budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in the KP assembly.

In a rare move, the KP assembly tabled the budget before the announcement of the federal budget.

On Thursday, KP’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a statement said that the provincial government would present a “historical welfare relief budget for the people of the province”.

The finance minister started the speech by mentioning non-payments from the federal government.

After the merger of tribal areas with KP, he said, the provincial government should get Rs262 billion annually in the National Finance Commission (NFC) awards. “However, the province has received only Rs123 billion so far, and facing a deficit of Rs139 billion.”

As per AGN Kazi formula, he added, the federal government has to pay over Rs1,800 billion to the KP government by June 30, 2024.

Unfulfilled promises: Windfall levy on oil and its impact on KP

Afridi mentioned that according to the petroleum policy 2012 of the federal government, the oil exploration and production companies are bound to pay $40 per barrel in windfall levy, which are equally distributed between the federal and provincial governments. “However, since 2013 till now, the federal government owes Rs46.82 billion to the KP government.”

The minister said the province significantly increased its revenue in recent years.

