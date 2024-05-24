AIRLINK 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.38%)
DGKC 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.36%)
FFBL 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 114.65 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.69%)
HUBC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.68%)
HUMNL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.1%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
MLCF 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.61%)
OGDC 140.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.86%)
PAEL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.11%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
PPL 124.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.05%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
TPLP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold: Price dip fails to spur India retail demand; China premiums dip

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 04:52pm

Gold demand in India slightly improved this week after prices corrected from a record high but retail purchases remained lower than normal prompting dealers to widen discounts, while demand in China also suffered with premiums edging lower.

In India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer and a major importer, domestic prices were trading around 71,500 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, after hitting a record high of 74,442 rupees earlier this week.

Gold prices have come down, but retail consumers are still waiting on the sidelines, expecting an even bigger fall, said Ashish Pethe, partner at Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers.

Indian dealers offered a discount of up to $13 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies, versus last week’s discount of $10.

In the second half of the week, a few jewellers made small purchases to replenish stocks, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Meanwhile, India’s gold imports in 2024 could fall by nearly a fifth from the previous year, the head of an industry body told Reuters.

Asia gold: Dealers lower rates for physical purchases as high prices bite

In top consumer China, premiums were seen between $15-$20 per ounce over benchmark spot prices, versus $16-$30 last week.

Besides higher prices earlier in the week, the recent correction in spot gold may have spooked some investors, leading them to wait for a better entry point, potentially dampening demand for physical gold, said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China, at MKS PAMP.

Spot gold prices were set for their biggest weekly drop in over five months.

If gold touches the $2,300 level, we can see some physical buying interest coming back into the market, said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

Bullion is being sold between at par to $2.50 premiums in Singapore, and at par to $2.00 premiums in Hong Kong.

In Japan, dealers sold gold at a $0.25-$0.50 premium, slightly lower than last week’s range.

Gold gold market Asia Gold gold import Asia Gold price

Comments

200 characters

Asia Gold: Price dip fails to spur India retail demand; China premiums dip

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ towards staff-level agreement, lender says

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

At JCC meeting, Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in key energy projects

Mineral exploration licence: PPL enters into JVA with Degan Exploration Works

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Oil extends losses around three-month lows

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

Read more stories