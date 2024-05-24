AIRLINK 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.38%)
DGKC 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.36%)
FFBL 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 114.65 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.69%)
HUBC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.68%)
HUMNL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.1%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
MLCF 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.61%)
OGDC 140.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.86%)
PAEL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.11%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
PPL 124.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.05%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
TPLP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 125.00 Increased By ▲ 2.29%

Mineral exploration licence: PPL enters into JVA with Degan Exploration Works

  • PPL is expanding its mining portfolio to develop the mineral resources
BR Web Desk Published 24 May, 2024 03:53pm

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a key supplier of natural gas in the country, has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Degan Exploration Works (DEW) for Mineral Exploration License (EL-207), in district Chagai, Balochistan.

The E&P shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce that Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), as part of its business diversification efforts, is expanding its mining portfolio by entering into a JVA with Degan Exploration Works to explore and develop the mineral resources in exploration license EL-207, in district Chagai, Balochistan,” read the notice.

PPL and DEW shall have interests of 49% and 51%, respectively.

PPL, a state-owned petroleum company, operates major oil and gas fields, including the Sui gas field, has non-operating interests in other fields, and has an interest in an exploration portfolio onshore and offshore.

Meanwhile, Degan Exploration Works, the operator of EL-207, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Frontier Works Organization and has been awarded exploration rights by the Balochistan government.

As per the notice, the license area is located in the Chagai Metallogenic belt which is known for possessing class copper and gold deposits such as Reko Dig and Saindak.

“Subject to all relevant corporate and regulatory approvals, PPL will be investing around $11.5 million in the initial exploration phase, over a three-year period to support the exploration activities pursuant to the aforementioned exploration license i.e., EL-207,” the E&P said.

“We are optimistic that this venture will provide strategic advantages to the company within the mineral-rich Chagai Metallogenic belt,” it added.

Last month, the listed E&P informed its shareholders that it registered a significant increase in hydrocarbon production from its wells located across the country, during the period between October 2023 and March 2024.

As per PPL’s latest financial results, the company saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) jump nearly 44% to clock in at Rs69.78 billion for the half-year ended December 31, 2023.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL investments psx companies Chagai Exploration mineral sector PSX notice Pakistan energy sector Degan Exploration Works

Comments

200 characters

Mineral exploration licence: PPL enters into JVA with Degan Exploration Works

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ towards staff-level agreement, lender says

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

At JCC meeting, Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in key energy projects

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Oil extends losses around three-month lows

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

Read more stories