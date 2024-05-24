AIRLINK 75.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.9%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.25 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.34%)
HUBC 138.87 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.04%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.82%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.46%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 140.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.8%)
PAEL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.24%)
PIAA 22.04 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (6.58%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PPL 124.51 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.89%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
SNGP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,908 Increased By 70.5 (0.9%)
BR30 25,740 Increased By 288.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 75,571 Increased By 456.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,287 Increased By 172.9 (0.72%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-24

Simplifying enrolment of NBFCs: SECP introduces Self-Assessment Declaration Form

Sohail Sarfraz Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 09:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Thursday introduced a Self-Assessment Declaration Form to expedite and simplify the enrolment of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) digital lending apps on its approved list.

The self-assessment declaration issued through Circular 14 of 2024 enlists all relevant information that the digital lending NBFCs are required to provide, along with the application for listing their app on SECP’s Whitelist. Furthermore, it enables a more efficient and cost-effective entry process, which encourages innovation and growth in the digital lending sector.

The regulatory framework requires all licensed NBFCs to set up adequate cybersecurity measures and controls in order to maintain confidentiality, integrity and to prevent unauthorized access to borrowers’ phone books or photo galleries, among other things. Apps that satisfy the required cyber security criteria are approved by SECP and added to its Whitelist of lending apps.

SECP amends NBFC regulations to adapt to new technologies

The SECP has also enabled digital lenders to introduce new product verticals, such as embedded lending through APIs, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services, and Employer Integrated Earned Wage Access. SECP’s innovative digital lending ecosystem focuses on consumer-centric solutions thereby ensuring transparency, data protection and empowerment of businesses and consumers.

All transactions including disbursement and recovery shall be carried out only through the bank accounts/branchless banking accounts of the digital lender and disbursement shall be ensured to be made in the bank account/branchless banking account of the borrower (IBAN/E-Wallet Mobile Account Number after title verification through 1-link title fetch service or IBAN/E-Wallet mobile account number and CNIC Pairing).

The SECP has directed all digital lenders engaged in digital nano lending to ensure that the compounding of markup shall not be allowed (no markup shall accrue either on original markup or on late payment charges). The aggregate amount of nano-lending extended to a borrower by all NBFCs shall not exceed Rs 100,000 at any point in time.

A Digital Lender shall also provide comprehensive disclosures to the borrowers on collection of data, its safe storage, sharing and usage and in this regard shall also obtain explicit consent of the borrower. Furthermore, a digital lender shall not acquire any information that is personal in nature and is not directly related to the credit score calculations.

The SECP has also directed the digital Lenders shall ensure that the access to personal data is protected by strong customer authentication mechanism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP NBFC Non Banking Finance Companies Self Assessment Declaration Form

Comments

200 characters

Simplifying enrolment of NBFCs: SECP introduces Self-Assessment Declaration Form

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories