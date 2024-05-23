COAS Gen Munir arrives in Germany on official visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

During his visit, General Munir was welcomed by General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence, at the Federal Ministry of Defence, where an Honour Guard ceremony by the German Armed Forces was held in his honour.

The army chief also held discussions with Lieutenant General Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army, and toured the Army Combat Training Centre in Gardelegen.

He was briefed on the centre’s various facets and observed the training being conducted for both the German Army and international contingents.

The COAS also met Mr Jens Plötner, Foreign Policy and Security advisor to the Federal Chancellor; Mr Tobias Linder, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Mr Nils Hilmer, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

During meetings with the civilian and military leadership matters of mutual interest came under discussion, the ISPR said.

German leadership acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s role in the fight against Terrorism and in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The COAS will also be visiting the German Armed Forces Command & Staff College, Hamburg where he will address the students attending the course from various countries to dilate upon Pakistan’s Regional and International Security Perspective and contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces in the United Nations Missions.