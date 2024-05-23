AIRLINK 74.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
May 23, 2024
Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi directs NADRA to formulate national registration policy

APP Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 07:14pm

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi while presiding over a review meeting regarding the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday directed to make National Registration Policy.

The minister in a meeting said that the authenticity of identity card and citizenship is of utmost importance, therefore, a comprehensive policy should be evolved in this regard.

He also directed to develop a consensus of all provinces on this policy because the union council has the status of foundation and access of NADRA to union councils is necessary in this connection.

He said that the policy would make citizen’s registration transparent and foolproof.

The new policy will also prevent illegal registration of citizenship, due to which the issue of releasing identity cards and passports to foreigners came to light, the minister said.

No change in ‘Form B’ issuance policy: NADRA

The plan to increase NADRA centres in six major cities was also reviewed in a meeting.

Apart from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, Multan had been decided to be included in this plan. The plan should be finalized and implemented in the next few days so that people can avoid unnecessary rush and hassle, said the Interior Minister.

NADRA counters should also be started in service centres for the convenience of the people, he directed.

Home Minister’s visits and subsequent measures have reduced the waiting time from 120 minutes to 75 minutes; Mohsin Naqvi was informed in a briefing. However, the minister directed measures to further reduce waiting time.

At present NADRA registration is 85% of the total population, the minister was briefed.

Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chairman NADRA Lieutenant General Mohammad Munir Afsar and senior officers also participated in the meeting.

