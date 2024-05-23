AIRLINK 74.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
Nadal to face Zverev in opening match of farewell French Open

AFP Published 23 May, 2024 06:09pm

PARIS: Rafael Nadal was drawn to face world number four Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster opening match at his farewell French Open tournament on Thursday.

Nadal, the record 14-time champion at Roland Garros, is unseeded this year after injury saw his ranking plummet to 276.

He and Zverev met in the semi-finals of the French Open in 2022 when the German was forced to retire after suffering a serious ankle injury.

Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, will turn 38 next week and this season will be his last on tour.

Swiatek, Osaka in potential French Open 2nd round clash

He holds a 7-3 winning head-to-head record against Germany’s Zverev with five of those victories coming on clay.

Zverev, 27, arrives in Paris on the back of lifting the Rome Open title last weekend.

French Open Rafael Nadal

