Petronas’ flagship Bintulu LNG facility resumes full operations

Malaysian state-run Petronas said on Thursday its liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in Bintulu was fully restored on Sunday, more than a week after a power loss incident disrupted normal operations.

The Bintulu complex in the Sarawak state on Borneo island is Petronas’ flagship LNG facility, with an annual production capacity of 29.3 million metric tons.

Operations were first disrupted on May 10. The facility, one of the largest LNG production facilities in a single location, has nine production lines stretched across 276 acres - the size of more than 200 football fields.

Malaysia’s Petronas sees domestic oil, gas output peaking at 2mn boepd by 2024

“Start-up efforts commenced on May 11, 2024, with initial operations resuming on the same day,” Petronas said, adding that the plant “resumed full operations on 19 May 2024, upon restoring affected facilities following a power loss incident.”

Petronas had said last week it was engaging with partners and customers to mitigate the impact of the incident and fulfil its contractual commitments.