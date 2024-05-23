AIRLINK 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
BOP 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.52%)
DFML 39.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.94%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFBL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 137.12 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.68%)
HUMNL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.79%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.62%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.38%)
MLCF 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 139.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.31%)
PAEL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.99%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
PPL 122.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (3.2%)
SNGP 68.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.48%)
SSGC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.89%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
BR100 7,836 Increased By 25.3 (0.32%)
BR30 25,446 Increased By 295.9 (1.18%)
KSE100 75,096 Increased By 139.5 (0.19%)
KSE30 24,105 Increased By 21.4 (0.09%)
Markets

Petronas’ flagship Bintulu LNG facility resumes full operations

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 10:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Malaysian state-run Petronas said on Thursday its liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in Bintulu was fully restored on Sunday, more than a week after a power loss incident disrupted normal operations.

The Bintulu complex in the Sarawak state on Borneo island is Petronas’ flagship LNG facility, with an annual production capacity of 29.3 million metric tons.

Operations were first disrupted on May 10. The facility, one of the largest LNG production facilities in a single location, has nine production lines stretched across 276 acres - the size of more than 200 football fields.

Malaysia’s Petronas sees domestic oil, gas output peaking at 2mn boepd by 2024

“Start-up efforts commenced on May 11, 2024, with initial operations resuming on the same day,” Petronas said, adding that the plant “resumed full operations on 19 May 2024, upon restoring affected facilities following a power loss incident.”

Petronas had said last week it was engaging with partners and customers to mitigate the impact of the incident and fulfil its contractual commitments.

