AIRLINK 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
DGKC 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 112.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
HUBC 136.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.48%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
OGDC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIAA 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.46%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
PRL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SEARL 57.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
SNGP 67.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.53%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.54%)
UNITY 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.19%)
BR100 7,810 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 25,231 Increased By 81 (0.32%)
KSE100 74,888 Decreased By -68.8 (-0.09%)
KSE30 24,063 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.09%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-23

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

Recorder Report Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 09:19am

KARACHI: The federal government on Wednesday raised some Rs 97 billion through sale of long-term investment papers.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted the auction for the sale of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) on May 22, 2024 and received bids amounting to Rs 204 billion for the sale of 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds. However, no bid was received for 15-year, 20-year and 30-year long-term investment bonds.

Out of total bids, the federal government borrowed Rs 96.88 billion as against the target of Rs 190 billion for this auction. The borrowed amount includes Rs 84.62 billion competitive and Rs 12.25 billion of non-competitive bids.

Rs6.8bn mopped up thru auction for PIBs

The cut-off yield of 3-year PIBs declined by 1 bps to 16.6450 percent against the borrowed amount of Rs 32.541 billion. A decline of 3 bps was witnessed in the cut-off yield of 5-year and it was set at 15.4500 percent. An amount of Rs 49.11 billion was raised through the sale of 5-year PIBs.

The cut-off yield of 10-year long-term investment bonds also fell 5 bps to fix at 14.2999 percent against borrowed amount of Rs 15.225 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP investments PIBs auction Investment Bonds government borrowed

Comments

200 characters

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories