Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

Attack on party spokesperson: IK hints at launching street protests

Fazal Sher Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said, “we running out of patience and now we will take to the streets against injustices done with us.”

“Earlier due to the country’s economic conditions his party avoided to stage protests but now the party should take to the streets following the attack on party secretary information Raoof Hasan”, Khan said while talking to media persons informally in the Adiala jail after the hearing of £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He said that we know about those who are behind the attack on Raoof Hasan. “What happened to Raoof Hasan proves that the system is being run by force”, he said, adding that the party should be ready and take to the streets on the issue of party secretary information.

Khan said that the country’s economy is not capable of bearing the burden of protest; therefore, if any damage is caused then they would be responsible. Without naming Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, he said that the chief minister based on Forms 47 has passed a defamation law to control media.

Earlier, the Accountability Court hearing the Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi recorded the statements of two more prosecution witnesses on Wednesday.

Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case, recorded the statement of two more prosecution witnesses and summoned more witnesses to record their statements during the next hearing on May 31.

The court completed recording the statement of 30 prosecution witnesses and the defence counsel conducted cross-examination of 21 witnesses.

During the hearing Khan and his wife were present in the courtroom.

PTI lawyers, Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry, Antizar Panjutha, Shoaib Shaheen, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court.

Both the defence and prosecution completed their arguments over Khan’s petition filed by him during the previous hearing through counsel seeking that the hearing of the same case be fixed after 14 days like other cases.

The court after hearing arguments over Khan’s petition reserved its verdict. The court adjourned hearing the case till May 31.

