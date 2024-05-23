Dualisation of road: NHA recommends revised PC-1

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I for dualisation of the existing road from Faisalabad Bypass-Motorway (M-3) via Satiana at a cost of Rs7.102 billion for approval of Central Development Working Party/ Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Official documents revealed that the NHA Executive Board also recommended the revised PC-I for Construction of Lahore bypass from Kalashah Kaku exit to KLM to Multan Road near radio station (40km approx), and KLM (M-3) to Multan Road near radio station (18.5km) at a cost of Rs45,996.318 million for approval of CDWP/ ECNEC.

The board also recommended that cost of subject project maybe shared by the federal government and the government of Punjab on 50:50 basis.

