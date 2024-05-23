FIR of attack on PTI spokesman lodged

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have registered a first information report (FIR) regarding the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan on May 21.

Police registered the case at Aabpara police under Sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 109 (abetment), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, the PTI leader was going to the parking lot after coming out of the office of a private TV channel following appearing in a TV programme.

A man who appeared to be transgender stopped and attacked him. “At the same time, three more eunuch-like persons came and attacked me fatally. They tried to cut my throat with a sharp weapon to kill me. As I moved back to protect myself, I was cut on the face by a sharp weapon”, the FIR says while quoting Hassan.

A police spokesman said that the case has been registered as per the signed application from the PTI leader.

A special investigation team headed by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation has been constituted to probe the attack on the PTI leader, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024