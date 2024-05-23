AIRLINK 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
DGKC 85.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.94%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 136.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.41%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
PIAA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.95%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SEARL 57.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
SNGP 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 63.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.72%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 7,806 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 25,192 Increased By 42.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 74,894 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,067 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

FIR of attack on PTI spokesman lodged

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have registered a first information report (FIR) regarding the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan on May 21.

Police registered the case at Aabpara police under Sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 109 (abetment), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, the PTI leader was going to the parking lot after coming out of the office of a private TV channel following appearing in a TV programme.

A man who appeared to be transgender stopped and attacked him. “At the same time, three more eunuch-like persons came and attacked me fatally. They tried to cut my throat with a sharp weapon to kill me. As I moved back to protect myself, I was cut on the face by a sharp weapon”, the FIR says while quoting Hassan.

A police spokesman said that the case has been registered as per the signed application from the PTI leader.

A special investigation team headed by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation has been constituted to probe the attack on the PTI leader, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Islamabad police Raoof Hasan PTI spokesman

Comments

200 characters

FIR of attack on PTI spokesman lodged

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories