10 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank’s Jenin, Palestinian ministry says

CAIRO: Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians and wounded 25 others in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin since Tuesday morning, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.

Israeli forces raided Jenin on Tuesday, killing eight Palestinians, including a doctor and a teenager, during a major operation that involved dozens of vehicles and continued into the night, witnesses and Palestinian health authorities said.

Two others were killed on Wednesday bringing the number of those who were killed in Jenin to ten and the total death toll to 516 in the West Bank since October 7, the health ministry added.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa warned in a statement on Wednesday of the dangers of “Israeli military escalation and settlers attacks in the West Bank”.

The occupied West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state along with Gaza, has seen a surge in violence since the start of the war in Gaza last year, and a major crackdown by Israeli security forces which have made thousands of arrests.