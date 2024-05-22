AIRLINK 74.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
BOP 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
DFML 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
DGKC 84.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.48%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.03%)
FFBL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
GGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HBL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.78%)
HUBC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.27%)
HUMNL 11.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.69%)
KOSM 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
MLCF 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.62%)
OGDC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.74%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PPL 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.73%)
PRL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PTC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.79%)
SEARL 57.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.21%)
SNGP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.73%)
SSGC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TPLP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
TRG 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.15%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,810 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.51%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By -186.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 74,957 Decreased By -250.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 24,083 Decreased By -59.5 (-0.25%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

10 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank’s Jenin, Palestinian ministry says

Reuters Published May 22, 2024

CAIRO: Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians and wounded 25 others in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin since Tuesday morning, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.

Israeli forces raided Jenin on Tuesday, killing eight Palestinians, including a doctor and a teenager, during a major operation that involved dozens of vehicles and continued into the night, witnesses and Palestinian health authorities said.

Israeli army raids West Bank’s Jenin, Palestinians say seven killed

Two others were killed on Wednesday bringing the number of those who were killed in Jenin to ten and the total death toll to 516 in the West Bank since October 7, the health ministry added.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa warned in a statement on Wednesday of the dangers of “Israeli military escalation and settlers attacks in the West Bank”.

The occupied West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state along with Gaza, has seen a surge in violence since the start of the war in Gaza last year, and a major crackdown by Israeli security forces which have made thousands of arrests.

Gaza West Bank Palestinians Israeli forces Palestinian Health Ministry Gaza war Mohammed Mustafa

Comments

200 characters

10 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank’s Jenin, Palestinian ministry says

Energy-starved Pakistan is seeking sanction-free Iranian gas, says Musadik Malik

Chinese companies keen in expansion project, says PRL

Rupee declines further against US dollar

Norway, Ireland, Spain say will recognise Palestinian state

UK general election to be held on July 4: media

KSE-100 stumbles from 75,000 on profit-taking

Police raids PTI Secretariat in Islamabad to arrest Hammad Azhar

PM Shehbaz arrives in Iran to offer condolences following President Raisi’s death

FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

PABC says ongoing security issues at Chaman denting revenue

Read more stories