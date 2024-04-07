Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an exchange of fire took place between the Pakistani troops and terrorists on the night April 6 and 7.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were killed. Weapons and explosives were also recovered from them,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media affairs wing said that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

Last month, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan last night.

During the conduct of the operation and after intense fire exchange, another two terrorists got injured, the ISPR said.