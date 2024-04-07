AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

  • Security forces are committed to eliminating terrorism from the country, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 07 Apr, 2024 05:56pm

Security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an exchange of fire took place between the Pakistani troops and terrorists on the night April 6 and 7.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were killed. Weapons and explosives were also recovered from them,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media affairs wing said that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

Last month, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan last night.

During the conduct of the operation and after intense fire exchange, another two terrorists got injured, the ISPR said.

ISPR Pakistan Army North Waziristan operation

Comments

200 characters

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Economy showing positive signs, claims govt

Province to district level: Eying Rs3bn income, PTA set to amend data CVAS licenced area

IK says some people in his party are in contact with ‘establishment’

‘Country is rapidly moving towards economic stability’

PM urges bureaucracy to do away with red tape

Accounts consolidation: Cabinet directs FD to collaborate with CGA

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon, Lebanese security sources say

US, China need 'tough' conversations, Yellen tells Chinese Premier Li

Donald Trump says $50 million raised from biggest fundraiser yet

Read more stories