World

Saudi crown prince postpones Japan trip citing king’s health, Tokyo says

Reuters Published 20 May, 2024 10:41am

TOKYO: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has postponed his visit to Japan scheduled to begin on Monday due to King Salman’s health issue, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

The de facto Saudi leader had been scheduled to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during trip scheduled for May 20-23.

Saudi king has ‘high temperature’, will undergo tests: statement

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency on Sunday reported that 88-year-old King Salman will undergo treatment for a lung inflammation.

Toy Soldier May 20, 2024 03:16pm
He is not going to leave Saudi till his succession is confirmed. This is the reason he cancelled his visit to Pak.
