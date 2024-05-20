May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
UK to spend $12.7bn on compensation in infected-blood scandal

Reuters Published May 20, 2024

LONDON: Britain will spend more than 10 billion pounds ($12.70 billion) compensating thousands of people who were treated with blood contaminated with HIV or hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s, the Sunday Times reported.

The infected blood scandal is widely seen as one of the worst treatment disasters in the history of the state-funded National Health Service.

An estimated 30,000 people were given contaminated blood, with about 3,000 of those believed to have died. Many more lives have been affected by disease and some of those infected have never been traced.

Sunak says UK at ‘crossroads’ but refuses to call election

Victims and their families are still calling for justice, compensation and answers over how it was allowed to happen despite warnings over the risks.

The blood and blood products, some of which were imported from the United States, were administered to people needing transfusions or as treatment for hemophilia.

Ahead of the publication of an independent inquiry report on Monday, the Sunday Times said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would make an official apology.

