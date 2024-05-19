AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Sports

Man City miss out on WSL title despite win over Villa

Reuters Published May 19, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 on the final day of the Women’s Super League season, but it was not enough to secure the title as Chelsea, who hammered Manchester United 6-0 at Old Trafford, pipped them to the trophy on goal difference.

Australian attacker Mary Fowler opened the scoring for City but with Chelsea netting four in the first half at Manchester United, City came out of the break knowing that they would need a six-goal swing in goal difference to clinch the title.

Rachel Daly levelled for Villa in the 68th minute but Lauren Hemp put City back in front 11 minutes later, rushing to get the game underway again in a vain attempt to catch up with Chelsea.

In London, striker Viviane Miedema came off the bench to score one goal and create another in her final game for Arsenal as they thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 5-0 to finish third on 50 points.

Liverpool’s strong season was rewarded with a fourth-placed finish as they won 4-0 at Leicester City as their Merseyside rivals Everton signed off with a 4-0 thumping of relegated Bristol City to end in eighth place.

Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from last week’s defeat by Manchester United in the FA Cup final to beat West Ham United 3-1 and come sixth, five points behind United.

