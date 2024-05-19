AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World javelin champion Kitaguchi lays down marker in Tokyo

AFP Published May 19, 2024

TOKYO: Women’s javelin world champion Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan said she is beginning to find form ahead of the Paris Olympics, after winning at the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 26-year-old launched a final throw of 63.45m to jump into first place ahead of Colombia’s Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado on 62.06m and New Zealand’s Tori Peeters on 61.26m.

Kitaguchi also beat Ruiz Hurtado with her final effort last year in Budapest to become the first Japanese woman ever to win a world championship in a field event.

She followed that up by triumphing at the 2023 Diamond League finals and she is aiming for more success at the Paris Games in just over two months’ time.

“I’ve been able to work on my physical conditioning for the past two weeks and it feels like I’m starting to get back into shape,” said Kitaguchi.

“I’m happy that I won in the end but I would have liked to have thrown 63 a little earlier.”

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia storms to Thai Open badminton victory

Kitaguchi will be competing at her second Olympics after finishing 12th at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games three years ago.

China’s Liu Shiying won Olympic gold with a throw of 66.34m ahead of Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk on 64.61m and Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber on 64.56m.

“I don’t think my throws today would be good enough to win me a medal (at the Paris Olympics) but I want to prepare over the next two or three weeks so that I’m able to get one,” said Kitaguchi.

Kitaguchi will be Japan’s main athletics medal hope in Paris and she will also be in the spotlight when Tokyo hosts the world championships next year.

Kitaguchi has said she wants to help popularise javelin in Japan and she was happy with the turnout for Sunday’s event.

“There were so many fans here today that it made you forget you were in Japan,” she said.

“Lots of fans clapped when I asked them to and it was nice and noisy. I’m very happy.”

Tokyo javelin champion Kitaguchi Golden Grand Prix

Comments

200 characters

World javelin champion Kitaguchi lays down marker in Tokyo

In call with Saudi counterpart, FM Dar ‘reviews preparations’ for crown prince’s visit: FO

PM Shehbaz directs to make arrangements to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan

1st flight carrying 180 Pakistanis from Kyrgyzstan lands in Lahore

Official result awaited for by-election in Multan’s NA-148

Deadly bombs hit Gaza as US security envoy visits Israel

Most Gulf markets rise while Saudi bourse holds steady

Sindh govt postpones intermediate exams amid heatwave

Saudi king has 'high temperature', will undergo tests: statement

England women beat Pakistan in 3rd T20I to complete 3-0 whitewash

PM-led economic advisory council constituted

Read more stories