AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah-linked Lebanon medics say Israeli strike wounds 16 children

AFP Published 01 Jun, 2024 11:22pm

BEIRUT: A Hezbollah-affiliated medical organisation said 16 children were wounded Saturday in an Israeli air strike on the south Lebanon town of Siddikine.

Aged between four and 14, the wounded children were taken for treatment in hospitals around the region, a source in the Islamic Health Committee told AFP.

Lebanon’s state-run national News Agency said the strike on the town inland from the coastal city of Tyre was one of several conducted by Israel on Saturday. It reported seven people wounded.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah launches deepest attack into Israel since Gaza war

The Israeli military said its fighter jets had struck “significant Hezbollah assets” in several areas of the south in response to rocket fire from the area launches aimed at northern Israel.

Hamas ally Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Israel since the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.

The nearly eight months of violence have left almost 450 people dead in Lebanon, mostly fighters but including at least 80 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, at least 14 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed, according to the army.

Hezbollah Palestinians Israeli strike

Comments

200 characters

Hezbollah-linked Lebanon medics say Israeli strike wounds 16 children

Efforts afoot to provide maximum relief to people in upcoming budget: Musadik Malik

KP governor says willing to hold dialogue with PTI if party apologises for past mistakes

Govt committed to bringing new level of prosperity to country: Ishaq Dar

FIA summons PTI leaders over ‘anti-state social media post’

Pakistan will welcome UK’s assistance in tackling cybercrime: Mohsin Naqvi

India PM Modi appears set to triumph as voting ends in marathon election

Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed

Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204bn

Italy warns against ‘rash’ moves over arms to Ukraine

Budget FY2024-25: Rs681bn earmarked for power tariff-related subsidies?

Read more stories