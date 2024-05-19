Customs seizes Rs250m of contraband medicines

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi on Saturday seized a huge quantity of foreign-origin and contraband medicines worth an estimated Rs250 million.

According to the details, the seizure was made during a raid conducted at a godown located on Altaf Hussain Road in the city.

Acting on credible information, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi, raided the premises and recovered a large cache of smuggled high-end medicines, including Viagra from the USA, Cialis from Saudi Arabia, Centrum from the USA, Bortesam and Xeleac from India, and Hexaxim from France.

During the operation, the customs officials seized the smuggled goods under Section 168 of the Customs Act, 1969, and issued a notice under Section 171 of the same act.

An FIR has been registered, and one accused has also been taken into custody. Further investigation is in progress.

