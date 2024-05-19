AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-19

Governor lauds APTMA for providing training to Uzbek textile professionals

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, has appreciated APTMA leadership for providing training to Uzbek textile professionals including engineers, stakeholders, and industrialists, aimed to enhance their expertise and operational scope.

He was speaking at a reception organised by the APTMA for the participants of the training programme at Lake City on Saturday. He termed it a significant initiative to foster international industrial collaboration by the APTMA.

Dr Gohar Ejaz, Patron-in-Chief of the APTMA, welcomed the Governor Punjab to present shields to the Uzbek participants of the Knowledge-Based Exchange/Training Programme.

This week-long training, conducted by APTMA in collaboration with the National Textile University (NTU) in Faisalabad, focused on empowering professionals from Uzbekistan’s textile industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman APTMA North Kamran Arshad said the programme, tailored for Uzbek textile professionals including engineers, stakeholders, and industrialists, aimed to enhance their expertise and operational scope. Held from May 15th to 18th, 2024, the training covered critical aspects of textile products, processes, marketing strategies, GSP+ compliance obligations, and more.

He said the participants visited several prominent industrial facilities in Faisalabad, such as Crescent Textiles, Crescent Bahuman Ltd, Interloop, and Masood Textiles. The delegation also toured a state-of-the-art testing lab facility during their stay in Faisalabad.

The training programme emphasised competitiveness and relevance in the ever-evolving textile sector. With rapid technological advancements and changing trade regulations like GSP+, understanding the latest processes, products, and trade advantages is crucial. Moreover, effective promotion and marketing strategies are vital for business success in today’s dynamic market. This training equipped participants with essential knowledge and skills to navigate these challenges, ensuring they remain at the forefront of textile industry practices.

Patron-in-Chief APTMA Dr Gohar Ejaz said this training heralds the arrival of APTMA as an international leader in the textile business. APTMA also is fostering better relations with brother countries thereby creating a softer and more business-friendly image of Pakistan.

The Senior Executive members, including SM Tanveer, Syed Ali Ahsan, Ahsan Bashir, Asad Shafi, Ahmed Shafi, Mian Ahsan, Shahid Sattar and Mohammad Raza Baqir, of APTMA were also present at the shield distribution ceremony at Lake City, Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

APTMA GSP+ Dr Gohar Ejaz Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Uzbek textile

Comments

200 characters

Governor lauds APTMA for providing training to Uzbek textile professionals

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories