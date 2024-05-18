AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Israeli forces kill senior Palestinian fighter in Jenin: army

AFP Published May 18, 2024

RAMALLAH: The Israeli military said on Saturday it killed a senior Palestinian fighter during an air strike on an “operations centre” in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

“A number of significant fighters were inside the compound,” the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement posted to Telegram.

It said the strike by a fighter jet and helicopter killed Islam Khamayseh, a “senior fighter operative in the Jenin Camp” who was responsible for a series of attacks in the area.

The Al-Quds Brigade confirmed in a statement that Khamayseh was killed and several others wounded during an Israeli raid on Friday night.

It said Khamayseh was a leader of the Jenin Battalion, which is affiliated with Islamic Jihad.

Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank: Palestinian authorities

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said one person was killed and eight were wounded and receiving hospital treatment as a result of Israel’s operation in Jenin on Friday night.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its troops routinely carry out incursions into areas such as Jenin, which are nominally under the Palestinian Authority’s security control.

The West Bank has seen a recent surge in violence, particularly since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7.

More than 500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since October 7, according to Palestinian officials, and at least 20 Israelis have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has killed at least 35,303 people, most of them civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

