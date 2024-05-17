AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
JGB yields track US peers higher; BOJ refrains from further purchase cuts

Reuters Published May 17, 2024

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, tracking an overnight advance in US yields, even as the Bank of Japan refrained from additional bond purchase cuts.

The 10-year JGB yield was up 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.935%, as of 0142 GMT, after equivalent US Treasury yields first dipped to a six-week low of 4.313% before climbing to end Thursday up 2 bps at 4.377%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.14 yen to 144.13.

The bounce in US yields followed a decline in weekly jobless claims, and several Federal Reserve officials backed the case for holding interest rates at current elevated levels for now.

Meanwhile, the BOJ on Friday kept the amounts unchanged at a regular bond-buying operation, after unexpectedly reducing purchases of bonds with 5-10 years left to maturity earlier in the week.

The yen dipped in response to Friday’s decision to keep the status quo, from 155.52 per dollar before the announcement to last trade at 155.86.

“There were expectations that the BOJ would reduce the 3- and 5-year bucket to balance out the drop in 5- and 10-year purchases on Monday,” said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

“I didn’t think they would, because if the BOJ cuts at a fast pace, markets are going to keep wanting more,” he added.

“There is no need for the BOJ to hurry.”

The two-year JGB yield, which is most sensitive to monetary policy expectations, rose 0.5 bp to 0.325%.

The five-year yield added 1 bp to 0.540%.

The 20-year JGB yield advanced 1.5 bps to 1.740%.

The 30-year JGB yield increased 2 bps to 2.050%.

