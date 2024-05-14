AIRLINK 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.48%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
PAEL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
PIAA 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.66%)
SNGP 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.64%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,742 Increased By 17.2 (0.22%)
BR30 25,507 Decreased By -93.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 74,081 Increased By 281.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 23,796 Increased By 171.9 (0.73%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll from floods in Indonesia’s West Sumatra rises to 50

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 10:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: The number of people killed by flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province has risen to 52 and more than 3,000 people were evacuated, authorities said on Tuesday.

Torrential rain on Saturday evening triggered flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow, a mud-like mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water, in three districts in West Sumatra province. On Monday, the death toll was 43.

The cold lava flow, known in Indonesia as a lahar, came from Mount Marapi, one of Sumatra’s most active volcanoes.

More than 20 people were killed when Marapi erupted in December.

A series of eruptions have followed since. Of the 52 dead, more than 45 have been identified, West Sumatra disaster agency spokesman Ilham Wahab said.

Local rescuers, police and military will continue searching for 17 people who are still missing, he added.

Ilham said 249 houses, 225 hectares (556 acres) of land, including rice fields, and most of main roads in the three districts were damaged.

The floods have receded since Sunday. “Besides searching for the missing persons, we will focus to clean the main roads from the mud, logs, large rocks brought by the floods onto roads and settlements,” Ilham said.

Nine missing after Indonesia landslide, flooding

As of Tuesday, 3,396 people have been evacuated to nearby buildings, the head of national disaster and management agency BNPB, Suharyanto, said in a statement.

BNPB has distributed tents, blankets, food, hygiene kits, portable toilets, and water purifiers, said Suharyanto, who uses a single name like many Indonesians.

However, the distribution has been impeded as most roads were covered by mud and debris, he said.

indonesia Sumatra Indonesia flood

Comments

200 characters

Death toll from floods in Indonesia’s West Sumatra rises to 50

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories