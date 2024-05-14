AIRLINK 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.48%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
PAEL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
PIAA 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.66%)
SNGP 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.64%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,742 Increased By 17.2 (0.22%)
BR30 25,507 Decreased By -93.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 74,081 Increased By 281.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 23,796 Increased By 171.9 (0.73%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 10:05am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors eyed fresh drivers, including upcoming US inflation indicators and a monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries this week.

Brent crude futures inched 4 cents higher to $83.40 a barrel at 0315 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 5 cents to $79.17 a barrel.

The benchmark contracts settled higher on Monday on signs of improving demand in the US and China, world’s top two oil consumers.

“Oil prices were slightly higher overnight but remain in a broad holding pattern over the past week, with the lead-up to the upcoming US inflation data keeping some reservations in place,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Investors are watching the US Consumer Price Index data due on Wednesday for clues to when the Federal Reserve will consider cutting interest rates.

“Ahead, the OPEC monthly oil report will be in focus to provide any updates on global oil demand, with some eyes on whether the previous optimistic guidance around the summer travel season will continue to hold,” said Yeap.

Oil prices rise as attention shifts to US inflation

The latest OPEC monthly oil market report is due to come later Tuesday, based on OPEC’s website. Meanwhile, the market is also watching wildfires in remote western Canada that could disrupt the country’s oil supply.

Firefighters on Monday were racing to contain one blaze in British Columbia and two in Alberta near the heart of the country’s oil sands industry.

No operational disruptions had been reported. But Alex Hodes, analyst at energy brokerage StoneX, said Canada’s 3.3 million barrel per day production capacity is “very likely to be affected”.

The market also continued to react to bullish comments from Iraq’s oil minister, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, over the weekend, according to a note from ANZ analysts.

Ghani said on Sunday that Iraq would honour voluntary output cuts made by OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other non-OPEC producers, at its upcoming meeting on June 1.

That reversed course from his Saturday comments that Iraq had made enough voluntary reductions and would not agree to any new output cuts.

Oil prices Brent crude Oil WTI

Comments

200 characters

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories