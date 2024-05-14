AIRLINK 75.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.95%)
DFML 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
DGKC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
HBL 114.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.55%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.21%)
PIAA 24.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.93%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
SNGP 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,739 Increased By 14.6 (0.19%)
BR30 25,520 Decreased By -81.2 (-0.32%)
KSE100 74,053 Increased By 254.3 (0.34%)
KSE30 23,787 Increased By 163.5 (0.69%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement: No steam

BR Research Published 14 May, 2024 09:27am

Stalled projects, cuts in funding, delayed approvals and a tanking economy rang warning bells for the cement industry when the fiscal year kicked off. Not a lot has changed in the final lap of the year, except domestic offtake shows even deeper signs of decline than earlier. In 10MFY24, total cement offtake rose 2.5 percent, primarily due to a 65 percent growth in exports—March and April numbers have been impressive. Meanwhile, the industry dispatched about 31 million tons of cement, roughly 4 percent lower than last year. Which is not good news considering dispatches were pretty lower during FY23.

In Apr-24, domestic offtake stood at 2.3 million tons, lowest since Jul-22, nearly 20 months ago. To illustrate, we estimated the monthly average of every year from FY17 and compared it till FY24. For the sake of consistency, we took the period 10M under consideration. The average monthly domestic offtake in 10MFY24 is 3.17 million tons which is only higher than the offtake in FY17, and much lower than FY18, FY21 and FY22 when demand was booming. This should be concerning not only because the monthly average for domestic offtake is at the bottom in the past six years, but also because during FY17, capacities were much lower too. In fact, the industry has raised capacities over the past few years, in hopes of demand ramping up.

Which it did for a few years, only to settle in another substantive lull. Whether that was accounted for as new investments poured in, it is unclear. That the industry expected new capacities to be absorbed and make good returns as cement manufacturers nabbed on the opportunity of subsidized financing (TERF anyone?) were two assumptions of which only one came true. The latter. The industry is still making decent money. Capacities however are evidently unabsorbed. As it stands, capacity utilization is at 54 percent in 10MFY24. Here’s the kicker: in 10MFY17—where monthly average domestic sales are lower than during the current fiscal year—capacity utilization was a substantial 87 percent.

Exports are saving the day, as much as they can. In Apr-24, exports were 21 percent in the sales mix, which is a first in more than three years. Total exports contribution during the 10M period is more tempered as some months have performed better than others. At 15 percent though, it is still higher than last year’s 9 percent. If exports lose steam, the industry would not have much to fall back on but wait for hard times to be over and begin anew. The industry is no stranger to that as boom-and-bust cycles in this country are as familiar as knocking on IMF’s door. Considering the demand scenarios, the financial performance of most cement companies is still enviable, in part owing to luck (lower coal prices) and in part owing to opportunity (prices have maintained favours) and preparation (investments in energy efficiency projects). More on this later.

Cement IMF cement industry Cement sector

Comments

200 characters

Cement: No steam

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories