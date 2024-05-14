AIRLINK 75.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.95%)
DFML 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
DGKC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
HBL 114.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.55%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.21%)
PIAA 24.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.93%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
SNGP 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,739 Increased By 14.6 (0.19%)
BR30 25,520 Decreased By -81.2 (-0.32%)
KSE100 74,053 Increased By 254.3 (0.34%)
KSE30 23,787 Increased By 163.5 (0.69%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-14

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Naveed Butt Published May 14, 2024 Updated May 14, 2024 09:11am

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing National Assembly session will discuss the proposals regarding the coming budget session for the financial year 2024-25 which will commence on 6th June 2024 and the motion of thanks to the Presidential Address.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Chief Whips of political parties in the National Assembly presided by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Monday. The meeting decided the proposals related to the formation of the Standing Committees and Finance Committee, the allocation of time for the motion of thanks to the Presidential Address, and proposals regarding the budget session for the financial year 2024-2025 which would commence on 6th June 2024 will be deliberated in detail.

Upcoming budget: Pakistan may impose Rs1.3trn additional taxes

It was unanimously decided that the current session of the National Assembly would continue till 17th May 2024. Further, the timings of the speeches regarding the motion of thanks for the Presidential address were also determined.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa, Chief Whip Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Members National Assembly Ijaz Jakhrani, Malik Amir Dogar, Aminul Haq, Noor Alam, Gul Asghar, Riaz Fatyana, Khalid Hussain, and Bilal Kayani participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Budget session Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 NA budget session

Comments

200 characters
Aamir May 14, 2024 08:59am
Without 2/3 rd majority no major change in tax legislation is now possible.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories