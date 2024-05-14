NA budget session to commence on June 6

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing National Assembly session will discuss the proposals regarding the coming budget session for the financial year 2024-25 which will commence on 6th June 2024 and the motion of thanks to the Presidential Address.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Chief Whips of political parties in the National Assembly presided by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Monday. The meeting decided the proposals related to the formation of the Standing Committees and Finance Committee, the allocation of time for the motion of thanks to the Presidential Address, and proposals regarding the budget session for the financial year 2024-2025 which would commence on 6th June 2024 will be deliberated in detail.

It was unanimously decided that the current session of the National Assembly would continue till 17th May 2024. Further, the timings of the speeches regarding the motion of thanks for the Presidential address were also determined.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa, Chief Whip Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Members National Assembly Ijaz Jakhrani, Malik Amir Dogar, Aminul Haq, Noor Alam, Gul Asghar, Riaz Fatyana, Khalid Hussain, and Bilal Kayani participated in the meeting.

