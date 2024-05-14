PITB devises satellite-based Crop Yield Prediction System

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf has said that the Board has devised a satellite-based Crop Yield Prediction System to improve crop productivity, mitigate risks and optimise resource allocation in the agricultural sector.

“Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, the Crop Yield Prediction System provides accurate assessments for various crops across Punjab; by utilizing data from thousands of points across the province, the system offers precise insights for farmers and policymakers, supporting informed decision-making in agriculture planning and management,” he said while talking to the Business Recorder on Monday. He further said that this initiative would ultimately contribute to food security and rural development in Punjab.

In the interview, the PITB Chairman shed light on the board’s groundbreaking initiatives aimed at ushering in a new era of technological innovation and governance excellence. Emphasizing the PITB’s pivotal role as a catalyst for change across various sectors, he elaborated on some key initiatives that have significantly reshaped the governance and public services landscape.

Talking about the ‘Nigehban Ramadan’ portal and app, designed by the PITB for the distribution of Ramadan relief package, he averred that the app simplified the distribution process of the Ramadan package for field officials, while the portal made monitoring procedures more effective for senior officers. “The initiative has benefited millions of eligible families in Punjab.

To ensure transparency, QR codes were printed on Ramadan package bags; field officials scanned these QR codes via a mobile app, recording recipient details along with images in the system at the time of distribution,’ he added.

He touched on the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centers, saying it is a paradigm shift in law enforcement; by harnessing advanced technology, such as facial recognition and real-time data analysis, they have empowered the police force to preempt criminal activities and ensure the safety of our cities more effectively.

“Similarly, the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), operational in 51 tertiary hospitals across Punjab, streamlined healthcare management, from patient registration to discharge. The user-friendly interface allows quick access to patient records for doctors and nurses, and thus enhancing overall patient care in tertiary care hospitals,” he said.

PITB Chairman Yousaf saw the launching of the e-Challan app as a crucial step toward transitioning from manual payment procedures to an electronic, paperless system for traffic violations. “With features like counterfeit fine checks, time-saving processes and streamlined documentation, the app integrates seamlessly with payment platforms, ensuring a more efficient and transparent traffic management system. By digitizing the process, we not only enhance convenience for citizens but also improve the accuracy and efficiency of traffic enforcement, ultimately contributing to safer roads and improved traffic flow,” he added.

