AIRLINK 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
CNERGY 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.32%)
DFML 29.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.63%)
DGKC 88.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.33%)
FCCL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.81%)
HUBC 136.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.28%)
HUMNL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.54%)
KEL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
MLCF 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.94%)
OGDC 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.39%)
PIAA 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.04%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
PRL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
PTC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.28%)
SEARL 60.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
SNGP 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.64%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,737 Increased By 12.3 (0.16%)
BR30 25,498 Decreased By -103 (-0.4%)
KSE100 74,045 Increased By 245.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 23,783 Increased By 159.7 (0.68%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

Shoaib Siddiqui meets Saad Rafique

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

LAHORE: Shoaib Siddiqui, General Secretary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Punjab and member of Punjab Assembly, met with Khwaja Saad Rafique, a central figure of the Muslim League-N, in Lahore on Monday.

During the meeting, significant issues, including the prevailing political landscape, were deliberated upon. Both the parties concurred on the importance of persisting with their collaborative efforts and fostering a political atmosphere conducive to national interests. It’s worth noting that the political coalition forged between these two entities (PML-N, IPP) prior to the general elections and in recent by-elections has maintained a favorable political ambiance, resulting in tangible successes for both.

Khwaja Saad Rafique and Shoaib Siddiqui affirmed their commitment to continuing their joint endeavors on behalf of PML-N and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. Khwaja Saad Rafique extended congratulations to Shoaib Siddiqui for his triumph in the by-election from PP 149 and wished him success in his new role as Secretary General of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMLN Shoaib Siddiqui Saad Rafique Istehkam e Pakistan Party Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Shoaib Siddiqui meets Saad Rafique

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories