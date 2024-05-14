Shoaib Siddiqui meets Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Shoaib Siddiqui, General Secretary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Punjab and member of Punjab Assembly, met with Khwaja Saad Rafique, a central figure of the Muslim League-N, in Lahore on Monday.

During the meeting, significant issues, including the prevailing political landscape, were deliberated upon. Both the parties concurred on the importance of persisting with their collaborative efforts and fostering a political atmosphere conducive to national interests. It’s worth noting that the political coalition forged between these two entities (PML-N, IPP) prior to the general elections and in recent by-elections has maintained a favorable political ambiance, resulting in tangible successes for both.

Khwaja Saad Rafique and Shoaib Siddiqui affirmed their commitment to continuing their joint endeavors on behalf of PML-N and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. Khwaja Saad Rafique extended congratulations to Shoaib Siddiqui for his triumph in the by-election from PP 149 and wished him success in his new role as Secretary General of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Punjab.

