‘Less than last year’: Emirates Group employees get 20 weeks’ bonus after record profit

The Emirates Group has awarded its employees a bonus worth 20 weeks of their salary, reported Khaleej Times, citing an email it reviewed between the airline chief and employees on Monday.

The development comes as Emirates Group announced annual profits of $5.1 billion on Monday, a rise of 71 percent, and set a record for the second year in a row.

Citing strong customer demand, it said group profits for the past two years hit $8.1 billion, surpassing the losses seen during pandemic-hit 2020-2022.

The employees will receive the payout with their May salary, added the Khaleej Times report.

In an email sent by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, he expressed gratitude to the employees for their “heroic efforts”, added the report.

He commended their dedication “for powering our collective ambitions and for achieving them, you deserve every dirham of the 20-week profit share,” added the report.

The total number of employees in the group rose by 10% to 112,406 – their largest ever employee workforce to date, as Emirate and Dnata saw significant profit and revenue increases in the last year.

The employees are spread across 84 countries and are of more than 170 nationalities.

“I was hoping and praying for the payouts,” an Emirates employee was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

“I am overjoyed. It is less than last year, but a bonus is a bonus. The company doesn’t have to give it. But they have, and it is a big amount. I am really happy about it.”

Last year, Emirates had paid its employees a bonus that was worth 24 weeks’ on account of another record-setting performance.

The group’s cash balance was reported to be AED47.1 billion, the highest ever reported, up 11% from last year.

Emirates has now erased the $1.1 billion loss in 2021-2022 and the heavy $5.5 billion deficit a year earlier, when it was forced to ground its fleet and lay off staff.