Four ‘terrorists’ killed in CTD operation in Lahore

LAHORE: Four terrorists involved in the killing of policemen in Lahore, were shot dead in the firing of their accomplices, during and operation here on last night.

Senior officer of the Counter-Terrorism Department told that the CTD team took the arrested terrorists to Karol Jungle for recovery of the weapons. Upon identification of Faizan Butt, one pistol and two hand grenades were recovered by the team. Meanwhile, during the operation five to six terrorists launched an attack and opened fire upon the police party, as a result, four of the terrorists were shot dead by the firing of their accomplices while the other 3 managed to escape the scene.

The police also recovered 2 Kalashnikovs and a pistol 30 bore from the spot, he said. Faizan Butt was associated with the proscribed organization TTP, he said, while identification of three other shot dead deceased was underway. The search operation to arrest the fleeing terrorists also began in the area.

He further said that the Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and is determined to root out the scourge of terrorism. He said that in case of any information related to terrorism, citizens should report on the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800-11111.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024