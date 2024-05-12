PM forms body to address issues hindering implementation of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee comprising chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), secretary finance and secretary Ministry of Commerce to address issues, raised by business community, hindering implementation of the Tajir Dost Scheme.

It is learnt that the bottlenecks in the implementation of the scheme were discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Naeem Mir as the Chief Coordinator of Tajir Dost Scheme-2024 on Saturday.

Mir is the chairman of the Supreme Council of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran and will oversee the facilitation of retailers and wholesalers for successful implementation of the scheme.

The representatives of the business and trade community conveyed to the Prime Minister that traders and shopkeepers are ready for registration, but the real issue is the payment of taxes. The technical and legal issues need to be resolved.

Reportedly, the Prime Minister expressed his commitment to tax the rich and potential taxpayers, but was ready to hear the concerns of the businessmen and traders.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to address the concerns and promote the interests of traders and businessmen across the country.

A committee has been suggested comprising Secretary Ministry of Finance, Secretary Commerce and Secretary Revenue Division to resolve the tax payment issues of the traders/shopkeepers.

Naeem Mir conveyed the concerns and suggestions of the business community to the finance minister, highlighting the challenges faced by traders and businessmen in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts of the government for creating a conducive business environment, streamlining taxation policies, and promoting investment opportunities to foster economic growth and prosperity.

He further assured of the solidarity of the business community regarding their participation in the Tajir Dost App.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had appointed Muhammad Naeem Mir as the Chief Coordinator of Tajir Dost Scheme-2024 for registration of three million retailers/shopkeepers across the country.

It is expected that the meeting of the Chief Coordinator of Tajir Dost Scheme with Secretary Revenue Division, Secretary Finance and Secretary Commerce will be held next week.

Till April 30, 2024, the FBR registered only 75 retailers and shopkeepers.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has repeatedly requested the business community to register under the recently launched “Tajir Dost App”, designed specifically to support and facilitate the needs of the business community.

