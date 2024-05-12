‘Sit-in and attack on parliament’: PTI says ready for probe but its scope should be extended

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday said that it is ready to face an inquiry into ‘2014 sit-in and attack on parliament’ but an investigation must be ordered into cipher, regime-change operation, assassination attempt on PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, May 9 incidents, stolen mandate, audio/ video leaks, enforced disappearances and past political engineering in the country.

Speaking at a presser, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan along with PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen emphasised a judicial commission should be formed and its scope must be expanded to also bring those to book who are responsible for disintegration of Pakistan in 1971 during a martial law regime and the killings of three prime ministers.

He demanded the release of Hamoodur Rahman commission report, Abbottabad Commission Report, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and Army Public School Attack Commission Report to unmask the real characters and factors responsible for these tragedies.

Hasan said that the country is in a ‘state of war’ not because of external factors but due to internal issues, with institutions exceeding their constitutional limits and bringing the country to the brink of collapse.

He mentioned that while the past role of the establishment was not commendable, the reign of terror unleashed on PTI, its leaders and workers in the past two years was unprecedented, alleging that the constitution, law and moral values were trampled under feet to crush PTI to establish one-man rule in the country.

He maintained that the country could only get rid of the current quagmire if rule of law is ensured in the country or else things will be worsened. He called upon all state institutions to operate within its constitutional ambits.

He criticised the DG ISPR for targeting the PTI during his presser, and demanding an apology from the party for the May 9 false flag operation, adding the presser clearly show the military did not learn any lesson from history.

He stated that the country was disintegrated in 1971 during martial law regime and those asking for apology from PTI never rendered any apology for its black deeds.

Shoaib Shaheen said that three prime ministers were killed in Pakistan but no one took responsibility as who were the culprits behind it all, adding all these blunders must be investigated in best national interest.

